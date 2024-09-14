Vaagartha, souvenir of Tali temple in Kozhikode released

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai released Vaagartha, the souvenir of the Tali Mahadeva temple in Kozhikode, by handing it over to P.V. Chandran, managing editor of Mathrubhumi, on September 14 (Saturday). Mr. Pillai said the temple’s history is closely tied to the Zamorin clan and Kozhikode city. “Major cities around the world are often linked to significant places of worship, and so is Kozhikode. The Tali temple represents the city’s culture and uniqueness,” he added, while appreciating the efforts made to document the temple’s history.

“The history of the Tali Temple is the history of an era. The souvenir contains not only historical accounts but also legends and rituals associated with the temple, making it an ideal study material,” he added.

K. Baijunath, member of the State Human Rights Commission, and industrialist Sreekumar Koramath were also present on the occasion.