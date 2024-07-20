Uttara Kannada landslip: local rescue squads in Kozhikode ready to support search for missing Kerala truck driver

The trained volunteers associated with local rescue operation teams in Kozhikode on (July 19) Friday expressed their willingness to join the search and rescue operations for Arjun, a truck driver from Kannadikkal, who went missing after a landslip at Ankola in Uttara Kannada on (July 16) Tuesday.

They sought permission from the district administration and disaster management authorities after the State government intervened to intensify the search operation, responding to concerns raised by the driver’s family. The rescue squad members said they were ready to deploy more earth movers and other rescue equipment if permission was granted.

The alleged delay in launching the rescue operation at a crucial time was one of the reasons that prompted local rescue squads to come together and discuss how they could extend their support to other rescue teams. The family members of the missing man also claimed that his mobile phone rang for several hours after the incident, indicating the potential for a successful rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Revenue department sources said the search was in full swing with the support of the Indian Navy and the National Disaster Response Force. All modern tracking technologies were available with squads on the field to carry out a successful intervention, they added.