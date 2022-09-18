Kozhikode

Utilise technology for speedy hearing of cases, lawyers urged

Kerala High Court judge Kausar Edappagath on Sunday urged lawyers to utilise the possibilities of modern technology for speedy hearing of cases. Opening a legal workshop organised by the Kozhikode Zone of the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad here, he said that delay in hearing of cases was the greatest challenge before the Indian Judiciary at present.

“Judiciary, unlike other sectors, has been very reluctant to accept technology. Lawyers should take an initiative in this matter,” he said. Later, he spoke on the ‘Muslim law of inheritance’ while S. Sooraj, Subjudge at Kozhikode District court, held a class on ‘Hindu law of inheritance’. M. Ashokan, senior criminal lawyer at Kozhikode bar, spoke on ‘the art of cross examination’.

National Executive member of the Parishad C.K. Srinivasan, State secretary A. Pratheesh and district president G. Manohar Lal were present.


