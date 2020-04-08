Utilise ICWF for COVID-19 emergencies, says Kunhalikutty

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, has urged Indian missions to proactively intervene to ensure the well-being of expatriate Indians residing in foreign countries where COVID-19 has brought in a devastating health emergency.

The Centre should authorise the embassies concerned to utilise Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) for COVID-19 emergencies, Mr. Kunhalikutty said in a statement here.

He said that Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar had informed him about the willingness to authorise Indian missions abroad to utilise ICWF for the welfare of COVID-19-hit Indians. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the most vulnerable among the Gulf countries where lakhs of Indian unskilled labourers are employed.

“I am getting panic calls from many labourers since many of them belong to Kerala. They are deprived of basic needs such as food and shelter,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty also sought the active intervention of Indian ambassadors in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in the issue.