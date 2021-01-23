Usman Koya dead

E.V. Usman Koya

Kozhikode District Congress Committee vice president E.V. Usman Koya, 78, died at his residence in the city on Friday. Mr. Koya, who had a distinguished presence in the social, cultural, and political spheres of Kozhikode, had been the chairman of Kozhikode Pourasamithi, treasurer of Kerala Heart Care Society, president of the Kazi Foundation, Mappila Song Lovers, and Kuttichira Yuva Bhavana.

Earlier, he had also held the post of vice president of the Kozhikode District Football Association, president of Francis Road Residents’ Association, co-ordination advisor of Thekkepuram Residents and vice chairman of Citizens’ Intellectual, Educational, Social and Cultural Organisation, which is popularly known by its short nomenclature (CIESCO) Senior Citizens Forum.

