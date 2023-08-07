HamberMenu
User fee for Haritha Karma Sena to soon be mandatory

Corporation holds discussions with stakeholders for solid waste management plan

August 07, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode Corporation is contemplating to impose a fine on those who refused to cooperate with the activities of the Haritha Karma Sena.

It was one of the major suggestions made at the stakeholders’ meeting on Monday to discuss the waste management plan of the Corporation as part of the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP).

“We discussed the current status of our waste management programmes, identified the gaps, and sought ways to plug them through interactions with the stakeholders. We have plans to intensify awareness programmes and to start it from schools for more efficiency,” said K.U. Bini, Corporation Secretary.

The Kerala Solid Waste Management rules came out in 2016, but no local body has so far made a proper and legal plan for waste management within its jurisdiction. “Whatever we did so far was informal. We need to follow the guidelines and make it legal”, the secretary said.

The stakeholder meeting discussed the need for Material Recovery Facility in every ward, a monitoring system for the movement of waste and additional members for the Haritha Karma Sena. A special collection system for coastal areas, where people are rather reluctant to cooperate was also discussed.

The Corporation had come up with a bylaw for waste management in 2018, but is yet to convert it into a plan.  

The stakeholders’ meeting was inaugurated by Mayor Beena Philip. Projects worth ₹71.8 crore are planned in the Corporation over the next five years as part of the KSWMP. 

