Use water judiciously, Minister tells farmers

Kerala needs to classify its available land into sectors so that there is enough for agriculture, industry and other requirements, said Minister for Water Resources P. Krishnankutty on Tuesday.

Opening the third Indian National Groundwater Conference at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) here, he called upon the farmer community to use water judiciously considering the shortage.

“There is a misconception that the crop would be better with more watering. Judicious use of water will give better crop, thus enriching the economy of the State,” said Mr. Krishnankutty, who claimed to be an ordinary farmer. Drinking water should be preserved for the next generations as well, he added.

The Conference focuses on the topic ‘Groundwater resources management for sustainable development: Special emphasis on coastal and urban environment’. It also encompassd an international workshop on groundwater modelling, which was held on Monday.

Around 300 delegates are taking part in the conference. Around 200 thesis will be presented. Delegates from Russia, Canada, USA, Nigeria, Bangladesh, France, and Nepal are taking part in the four-day conference.

Ex Officio Principal Secretary of Science and Technology Department and Executive Vice President of Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) K.P. Sudheer presided over the inaugural session while P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, released the abstract volume of the conference proceedings.

Central Ground Water Board Regional Director Sanjay Marwaha, National Institute of Technology - Kozhikode Director Sivaji Chakravorti, Association of Global Ground Water Scientists president A.L.Ramanathan, and founder-president of the Association M. Thangarajan were present.