Use of unfit tyres in private buses in Kozhikode poses a safety threat

June 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

Despite stringent safety instructions from the police and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD), some private bus operators are yet to take a serious look at the quality of tyres used in their vehicles.

Though tyres require a minimum tread depth of 1.6 mm, a few operators are not conducting periodic inspections and replacing unfit ones. Instructions issued ahead of monsoon have been thrown to the wind by many city and rural bus operators.

The reported fall in their daily income and the rising operational cost have been projected as the reasons behind the slack maintenance work. Besides, the police or the MVD are yet to take steps to screen out such vehicles.

As a temporary arrangement, used tyres reportedly secured from lorry operators are being used in some buses to save cost. There are also agents who reportedly deal with the sale of such used tyres. Bus operators claim that they only pick quality products with proper tread depth and zero shock fractures, and that such tyres don’t lead to accidents.

A warning recently issued by the police against the use of unfit tyres including second hand ones has triggered a wide protest among bus workers. They claim that only a small section of operators are defying the rules and that the whole community cannot be blamed for the same.

“The portrayal by a section of the media and the police that we make use of rented tyres is baseless and illogical. There are many who have purchased tyres under monthly or weekly instalment schemes,” says Bus Operators Association’s State Joint Secretary M. Thulasidas. He also complains that the police and the MVD are targeting the operators in urban areas without having a look at the dangerous driving habits in rural areas.

According to Mr. Thulasidas, there are drivers addicted to drugs and tobacco products who will have to be exposed through intensified road checking for ensuring passengers’ safety. He also argues that there is no point in ‘torturing’ bus operators by imposing hefty fines in the name of minor violations.

At the same time, a senior police officer with the traffic wing made it clear that examining the fitness of suspected private buses, with the cooperation of MVD squads, is on the cards. As part of improving road safety measures, the issue has already been brought to the attention of the higher ups, he added.

