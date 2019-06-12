Use KLC Act to check encroachments, say activists

The Kallai River Protection Committee has called for strict action against river encroachments under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act to check further encroachments. A meeting of the committee on Tuesday pointed out that no action had been taken against any of the encroachers, despite solid proof against them, as a result of which more people are encouraged to encroach on public property.

“The KLC Act provides for up to 5 years of imprisonment for land encroachment. But the encroachers in Kallai evade the punishment with the help of their political connections”, said Faisal Pallikkandy, general secretary of the committee.

He said that encroachments had become an everyday affair in Kallai, despite extreme vigil maintained by local people and the authorities. “Construction works are carried out in the encroached land during the night. Often, the tahsildar serves notice against it the next day, but the encroachers continue their work”, he said. “It was just a few weeks ago that a gate, put up by an encroacher to prevent people from going to the river, was forcibly removed following the orders of the Kasaba village officer”.

The committee alleged that only six of the timber merchants who had taken revenue land on lease for their business still held their business in Kallai while the others were either encroachers or those who had purchased revenue land using fake documents. “When the government leased out the river banks for timber business, there were 65 timber mills, in place of which there are only 13 now. The other mills have been converted into warehouses. The encroachers are trying to protect the warehouses constructed on encroached land. They are cheating the government out of a huge revenue in terms of lease,” Mr. Pallikkandy said.