Urban voter apathy evident in Kozhikode city

Corporation records a low voter turnout of 69%

The Kozhikode Corporation, which is witnessing a fierce three-cornered contest in a majority of the 75 divisions, recorded a low voter turnout, when compared to rural areas in the district, which went to the polls on Monday.

The voter turnout in Kozhikode city was 69.6%, while the overall voting in the district was 78.81%. In 2015, the corporation recorded a turnout of 74.93%.

From the beginning, the turnout was appallingly lean in the urban sector. It was less than 10% after two hours of polling when the overall polling recorded over 15%. It hovered around 30% while the turnout in seven municipalities and 70 grama panchayats crossed 40% at noon.

This despite the NDA striving to gain dominance in 45 divisions over its perennial rivals, the UDF and LDF. Interestingly, the electoral dynamics was not to be seen on the polling day, though all the three fronts had marshalled all their resources during electioneering.

Initially, party leaders were apprehensive that the polling percentage would be low in the city. But it picked up momentum in the afternoon and towards the fag end of the voting process.

The Kannur Corporation, which went to polls in the last phase, along with Kozhikode, recorded 70.47%.

Many believe that the urban voter, dominated by the middle class, has a growing sense of apathy towards voting.

Compared to Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, the voter turnout was better in Kozhikode.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation recorded 59.96% voting in the first phase of elections held on December 8. The average turnout in the five southern districts was 73.12%.

Similarly, the Kochi Corporation recorded 62.04% voting in the second phase of elections held on December 10. Polling was 76.78% in the five districts that went to polls that day. Incidentally, Thrissur and Kollam corporations recorded 63.31% and 66.21% respectively.