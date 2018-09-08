Upland farmers gearing up for Maharashtra-model long march

The action by a Forest Department squad implicating a rubber tapper from Perambra in a ‘false case’ relating to the killing of a bison has triggered massive protest among upland farmers who are gearing up for a ‘Maharashtra-model long march’ in Kozhikode district next week.

They want to draw the attention of authorities to the ever increasing wild animal menace that has put them in distress.

The march to the Collectorate by a large number of affected farmers will also reflect their resentment against Forest Department officials who allegedly foisted cases on innocent farmers under Wild Life Act.

“The march will begin from Chakkittappara panchayat and reach the Collectorate after covering all the major agriculture belts in the Kozhikode rural area. From Thamarassery town, small processions from various other villages too will join the long march to the Collectorate, covering around 27 km,” said Jithesh Muthukad, chairman of a Joint Action Council of upland farmers.

He said thousands of farmers and their family members from Chakkittappara, Kavilumpara, Maruthongara, Koorachundu, Panangad and Kattippara panchayats, where wild elephants, wild boars and monkeys were creating huge scare and loss for cultivators, would participate in the march.

Parents on hunger strike

The rubber tapper, Jaison, was detained by the Forest squad on August 30 on charge of killing a bison in the Peruvannamoozhi forest range. He was allegedly tortured by the investigation team.

“Jaison’s mother has been on an indefinite hunger stir for several days alleging cruelty on the part of the Forest Department. Though she has been hospitalised for medical reasons, she is still continuing the protest,” said Mr. Jithesh.

On Friday, Jaison’s father too joined the hunger strike requesting local support to expose Forest Department officials involved in the incident.

Joy Kannanchira, convener of the action council, said farmers owing allegiance to various political parties and movements would organise a vehicle rally in the rural areas of Kozhikode district on September 11 to enlist support for the protests. Ahead of the long march, a hartal too would be observed in the agriculture belts, he said.

Farmers’ demand

Action council leaders said farmers should be given the freedom to deal with straying wild animals on the fields if the Forest Department was unable to help them. Also, rogue wild elephants that frequently create problems in farming areas should be captured and sent to other safer habitats, they said.