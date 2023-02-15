Upland farmers allege delay in disbursing benefits under voluntary resettlement scheme

February 15, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

A people’s action committee comprising upland farmers has voiced strong protest against the alleged delay in completing technical procedures under the State government’s voluntary resettlement scheme for landholders who live close to forest areas. The beneficiaries who were initially shortlisted for the scheme claimed that they were yet to be informed about the promised compensation package.

A majority of farmers who are yet to be paid compensation to relocate to safer places are from Mavattam and Thalippara areas in Chakkittappara panchayat. For several decades, they have been facing heavy crop loss due to wild elephant and wild boar attacks. According to them, not even a token amount has reached their bank accounts even several months after the multi-level document verification.

“If the compensation is delayed further, it will be a loss for people like us who had voluntarily cooperated with the scheme under the Rebuild Kerala initiative. Despite meetings called by people’s representatives to discuss the issue, there has been no progress at all,” said a local farmers’ organisation leader from Chakkittappara. He added that Forest officials too were clueless about the scheme.

Since the relocation project offers ₹15 lakh for two hectares of land with clear title deeds, the number of takers has been on the rise in rural areas. A compensation of ₹15 lakh for each adult member of the family continues to be the main attraction for many farmers who wish to vacate their property near the forest land. Several differently abled citizens are also expecting good support under the scheme as it promises separate compensation for them.

Meanwhile, Forest department sources said the decision of the State-level empowered committee would be crucial in ratifying the list of over 100 beneficiaries shortlisted under the scheme in Kozhikode district. In the first phase, compensation will be distributed to owners of around 11 acres in Chakkittappara village. The distribution of funds too will be decided by the committee, they added.