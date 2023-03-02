Uphold constitutional values, says T.N. Minister Masthan

March 02, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister for Minorities’ Welfare, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday opened a ‘Peace Conference’ organised as part of the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Markazu Sakuafathi Sunniyya, an organisation led by Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, near here.

Mr. Masthan said that constitutional values should be always upheld for ensuring morality in life. Those values are a confluence of India’s diverse heritage and culture, he added. A.M. Ariff, MP, and Ramesh Chennithala, Congress MLA, were present, among others.