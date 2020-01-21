‘Untruths, half-truths being spread about land reforms’

As the two mainstream Communist parties are competing with each other to claim credit for land reforms in the State on its 50th anniversary, a leading economist has claimed that “truths, half-truths and untruths” are being propagated about the legislation.

M. Kunjaman, Professor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Tijapur campus, said here on Tuesday that land reforms had not led to any kind of development as being claimed by its spokespersons. He claimed that it had led only to the emergence of people who were forced to stay in ‘poramboke’ land and another section of kudikidappukar or cultivating tenants.

Mr. Kunjaman was speaking at a debate on journalist R. Sunil’s book Harrisons: Rekhayillatha Janmi (Harrisons: the landlord without documents).

“Development of productive forces was never the aim of land reforms. Also, it was a top-down process, not the other way around,” he pointed out. Land reforms were implemented by the former landlords at a time when social control changed hands from feudal lords to political lords. “The then Communist Party of India had come up with the slogan ‘land for the tiller’ in 1955. However, after land reforms, land ownership was given to the tenants and many landlords did not lose their hold over land,” he said.

Land for farmers

Mr. Kunjaman pointed out that neither landless wage labourer became landowner nor land-holding feudal lords became land-owning farmers. “Some of those who got land were businessmen, political leaders and college professors. They were not engaged in agriculture. As B.R. Ambedkar suggested, the land should have gone to those involved in farming,” he said.

Mr. Kunjaman alleged that the spokespersons of land reforms were using their clout to spread their version of the story. “Actually, development happened in Kerala because of the Gulf boom after which the expatriates invested heavily on land. However, it did not led to any increase in productivity,” he said.