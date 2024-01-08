Untimely rain hits paddy farmers in rural Kozhikode

January 08, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The untimely rain has hit several farmers, who cultivated paddy in their leased land after obtaining bank loans, in the rural areas of Kozhikode district. Many of the cultivated fields are still under water dashing the hopes of mall scale cultivators.

Farmers in affected villages of Kakkur and Nanminda panchayats said that they would have to harvest early to avoid further loss. An early harvest would result in a higher percentage of immature grains with lower yield and higher grain breakage during the milling process, they added.

Use of combine harvester- a multi-purpose agriculture machine- is nearly impossible in these water-logged fields. To save the yield, they will have to depend on manual labourers whose number is steadily on the decline in villages.

The Agriculture department is yet to take stock of the situation, though the farmers have called for support at the earliest. Government aids would be possible only on the basis of field-level assessments and timely submission of reports by the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are yet to get any concrete report from our Agriculture officer as farmers may not have come up with complaints for compensation. The issue will be taken up seriously if anyone has suffered a major loss,” said the Nanminda Grama Panchayat president T. Krishnaveni.

Farmers from Mavoor and Chathamangalam panchayats have also encountered the unexpected crisis. Many of these farmers have been going through a harrowing situation for over three years with the adverse climatic conditions and destructive rainfalls. The situation is worse for vegetable farmers in these villages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT