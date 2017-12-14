Unrecognised schools to move HC

A group of private school managements in the State are planning to approach the High Court against a reported government move to close around 4,000 unrecognised schools .

Nisar Olavanna, Confederation of Management Schools Association chairman, told mediapersons here on Wednesday that District Educational Officers and Assistant Educational Officers had issued orders two months ago to close down unrecognised schools. “When we met the officials to find out the reason, we were told that it was part of the Left Democratic Front government’s policy. Some others said unrecognised schools were not allowed as per the Right to Education Act.”

Mr. Nisar said the government ought to have thought about the people who would be impacted by such as a move.

He said that the students and the staff of these schools would be left in the lurch. The government should protect their jobs.

Time sought

Mr. Nisar urged the government to give the managements at least three years to comply with the norms toget approval.

A couple of petitions had already been filed in the High Court. The confederation would now file a common plea.

He claimed that organisations such as the Nair Service Society, Muslim Educational Society, and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam had extended support to them.

Meeting on Dec 16

They would hold a meeting in Kozhikode on December 16 to decide the future course of action. Representatives of the managements from Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad districts will participate.