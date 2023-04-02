Unnatural death of tribesman: Crime Branch to take over probe

April 02, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The investigation into the death of tribesman Viswanathan who was allegedly a victim of public trial in the name of a stolen mobile phone is likely to be taken up by the Crime Branch from the local police. An official order to this effect is expected on Monday.

A senior police officer with the Crime Branch confirmed here on Sunday that there were recommendations earlier to take over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the city police. He also said procedures for the same would begin soon after receiving the official order.

The demand of Viswanathan’s family members was also a reason behind the State government’s decision to approve the Crime Branch probe. Also, the investigation of the local police was unsatisfactory for them as it could not expose anyone involved in the alleged public trial that reportedly abetted the unnatural death of the 46-year-old near the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) in February 2023.

The main allegation by his family members was that a group of unidentified men humiliated him in public alleging that he stole the mobile phone and cash of a bystander near the MCH on February 9. According to the complainants, he was fleeing from the spot unable to withstand the harrowing experience. They had also alleged obscurity in the death of the man whose body was found hanging from a tree on February 11.

One of the major criticisms against the Special Investigation Team that carried out the probe for over a month was its alleged failure in tracking the person who complained of losing his mobile phone and cash by pointing a finger at the tribesman. Even after quizzing about 150 persons in connection with the incident, there was no clue about the man who made the allegation. The security guards who were reportedly present at the spot also could not share anything supportive with the police.

Meanwhile, some of the senior police officers who investigated the case claimed that the conflicting statements by the bystanders when Viswanathan went missing from the hospital premises made the investigation challenging. There was no evidence to prove the alleged public trial, they said.