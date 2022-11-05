Unmonitored and abandoned, many old buildings in Kozhikode pose a safety threat

A government-owned building in the city where boards have been erected to caution the public about its condition. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The fitness of many old multi-storey commercial buildings located in the heart of the city remains unchecked despite frequent directives from the District Collector to ensure the building owners’ compliance with safety standards. Though inspections are often carried out by the Fire and Rescue Services wing and the Corporation authorities, a focused inspection of the condition of old buildings, which have been unused for years, is yet to happen.

No renovation or maintenance works have been carried out in any of such closed structures, making them prone to electric short-circuit and unexpected collapse. Some of such abandoned buildings with broken doors and walls are now the meeting point of criminals and rough sleepers. Waste dumping is also rampant on the compound of such buildings. Some government departments too have derelict structures that are without proper maintenance.

“Many building owners are unwilling to carry out repair works as no one will be ready to use the structures as rented facilities. Also, old tile-thatched buildings are no longer fit for modern business activities,” said Mohammed Kunhi, a Nadakkavu native who recently sold one such building. He said ownership disputes and pending court proceedings also resulted in the poor maintenance of many old buildings.

Fire and Rescue Services department sources said the focus at present was on ensuring the safety of multi-storey facilities where business was in full swing and a large number of people were employed. Newly constructed residential apartments and flats were also being monitored, they added.

Kozhikode Corporation authorities said some of such old buildings had been acquired as part of various road widening projects. The safety of the rest of the buildings would be examined in consultation with the government departments concerned, they added.