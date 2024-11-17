Unlicensed food ventures: Special squads to intensify checking under 13 circles in Kozhikode

With the support of five special squads, the Food Safety Department is planning to intensify its field-level checking to expose unregistered eateries and food-based ventures in Kozhikode district.

Though about 80 % of the entrepreneurs in the sector have completed the registration formalities and secured license under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) rules, the remaining groups are reportedly ignoring the area even after the aggressive awareness campaigns carried out by the Food safety squads with the support of social media and outdoor publicity wings.

Mandatory registrations under FSSAI

“Our mission is to help all units secure the mandatory registrations under FSSAI and attain cent percent safety in the business. No one can claim exemptions from the process or proceed with a careless attitude,” says Food Safety Assistant Commissioner A. Sakeer Hussain. He makes it clear that a series of intensified flash checking will be carried out from this week covering all the 13 circle offices of the department in Kozhikode district.

According to Mr. Hussain, the special squads can impose a fine up to ₹ 10 lakh against food-based units, hotels, confectionaries and wayside eateries which are functioning without proper registration. “We had recently exposed such a bakery unit at Feroke. As per the Revenue Divisional Officer’s order, the owner had to remit a fine of ₹ 1 lakh,” he pointed out.

As per the latest instructions, traders who deal with the wholesale or retail business of fruits, vegetables, meat and fish will have to secure their license for a lawful trade. It is equally applicable for people who carry out sales in push carts or petty shops. Officials with the Food safety squads say all such entrepreneurs are now very much aware of the consequences though they cold-shoulder the simple procedures.

Delay in the renewal of FSSAI registration

Any delay in the renewal of FSSAI registration will also be treated as a grave violation in the upcoming series of flash inspections. Since the FSSAI instructions clearly state that all entrepreneurs will have to display a copy of renewed license at the spot of business in a visible way, no exemption will be given to entrepreneurs in the area if they are exposed for non-compliance.

Squad members say they will walk an extra mile to expose all irresponsible persons in the business, including people who challenge the rules while being actively part of various profitable “home-made food” ventures. Securing license is the first step to a safe and lawful operation in the food-based industry which cannot be sidelined in the name of any casual justification or baseless reasons, they assert.

