University union polls at Calicut varsity today

March 14, 2023 - Kozhikode

Elections to the university students’ union will be held on the Calicut University campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district on Wednesday.

According to university sources, 469 university union councillors elected from colleges affiliated to the university will exercise their franchise to elect five functionaries of the union. Twenty-seven candidates are contesting for the posts of chairperson, two vice-chairpersons, general secretary, joint secretary, and five executive committee members each representing a district under the university’s jurisdiction.

C.K. Jisha, Dean, Students’ Welfare, told The Hindu on Tuesday that the polling process would start at 9.30 a.m. and end by 1 p.m. The counting of votes would begin by 2 p.m., she added.

The results, however, are dependant on an order from the High Court as a section of the UUCs, owing allegiance to the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF), had questioned the university’s decision to disqualify them. A few days ago, the court directed the university to allow these 25 UUCs to vote and to add their names in a supplementary voters’ list. On Wednesday, the court is expected to give an order clarifying if these votes should be counted along with the rest.

Earlier, leaders of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the MSF were seen pitted against each other over the conduct of the elections and the eligibility of the candidates. The SFI had alleged that a large majority of the UUCs elected on behalf of the MSF were from self-financing colleges where students’ union polls had not been held as per the bylaw. It was based on the SFI’s complaint that some of the UUCs were disqualified. The MSF, meanwhile, alleged that the university officials had tampered with the voters’ list to help SFI candidates.

Meanwhile, MSF activists claimed on Tuesday evening that the identity cards of 13 of their UUCs were destroyed by SFI activists. The chairperson candidate of the United Democratic Students’ Front (UDSF), a coalition of the MSF and the Kerala Students’ Union, was manhandled too, they alleged. The High Court had on Monday directed the police to provide enough security on the campus after some of the UDSF candidates filed a petition claiming that the SFI could obstruct the election process.