University allays students’ fears over exams

Calicut University authorities have sought to allay the fears of a section of students who had called for a rethink on conducting semester exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, proposed to begin on Thursday, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Recently, a group of students had approached the Controller of Exams and the Vice-Chancellor, raising apprehensions about holding the exams at a time when there is no let-up in the number of fresh cases of infection. They claimed that holding the exams right now might be risky. It was also pointed out that the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission some time ago had recommended promoting them based on internal marks. These exams were supposed to have been held before June, but were deferred in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The university authorities, however, claimed that this was the third session of exams being conducted in affiliated colleges after the Union government withdrew the lockdown. “Right now, a series of exams, which started on October 4, is going on. They will conclude on October 20,” a senior official told The Hindu on Monday. Another series has been scheduled for November as well.

The officials said that the exams were being held in line with COVID-19 protocol. Centres had been allotted in all 14 districts across the State.