Universities should become centres of justice: Governor

Universities should become centres of justice and students’ grievances should be settled at the varsity-level itself, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said. He was speaking after opening the golden jubilee life science block and animal house at the Calicut University campus on Saturday.

Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities, said that as far as possible, students should not be made to run to courts and higher authorities to get things corrected.

He pointed out that though employment was one role of education, students must understand that education and intellectual enrichment were not merely the ways to employment. “Universities need to establish themselves as totally above-ordinary institutions which impart instructions that would help students handle the requirements of survival in our daily lives. The emphasis in university must be on how to think and to go beyond the obvious levels of learning so that the students can acquire the capacity to evaluate and question the facts before them,” said Mr. Khan.

He noted that research in a university must aim at creation of new knowledge that might be useful to the society and economy. “The universities have a greater role in today’s knowledge economy. Beyond this, there is a responsibility to regularly apprise society about the fruits of your research. Every researcher in the university should be convinced about the social obligation,” said Mr. Khan.

The Governor said the University of Calicut, which was formed in 1968 by developing the northern research station of the University of Kerala, had been contributing significantly to the progressive transformation of northern Kerala into an intellectually advanced society.

“Adequate infrastructure is essential to realise the university’s dream of fostering quality human resource and promoting productive results. Our concept of infrastructure has also broadened from mere buildings to network connectivity, knowledge resources, information and communication technology-enabled classrooms, research-oriented labs and the likes,” he said. However, it must be evaluated if the universities were fully utilising their physical infrastructure and if they conform to the policy of inclusion, added Mr. Khan.