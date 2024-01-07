Unique cultural feast to be key attraction at KLF

January 07, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

An authentic Sufi dance, or a whirling Dervish ceremony, by artistes from Konya in Turkey famed to be the birthplace of the 13th century Persian poet Rumi, to be one of the key cultural attractions for the 7th edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) that begins at Kozhikode Beach on January 11. Artistes from Turkey, the guest country this year, will be performing at 8:30 p.m. on January 13.

Several other unique cultural programmes are part of the four-day festival organised by DC Kizhakemuri Foundation. The festival begins with a recalling of the poems and songs by late O.N.V. Kurup presented by the poet’s granddaughter Aparna Rajeev at 7 p.m. on January 10.

Carnatic musician and writer T.M. Krishna joins hand with noted percussionist T.H. Vikku Vinayakram, violinist Akkarai Subbalakshmi, Swaminathan Selvaganesh and K. Praveen Kumar for a recital at 8 p.m. on January 11.

Sitar maestro Budhaditya Mukherjee will perform at 8 p.m. on January 12. A presentation of premises and characters penned by M.T. Vasudevan Nair will be presented by his daughter and Bharatnatyam artiste Ashwathy Nair and her husband N. Srikanth at 8 p.m. on the same day. A concert by multilingual Indie-folk alternative band ‘When Chai Met Toast’ will conclude the festivities at 8.30 p.m. on January 14.

The festival will include screening of a few noted movies. Turkish movie Kelebe in Ruyasi, directed by Yilmaz Erdogan will be screened at 10 p.m. on January 11. Malayalam movie 2018- Everyone is a hero, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, India’s official entry at the 96th Academy Awards, will be screened at the same time on January 12. Malayalam movie B32 muthal 44 vare, directed by Sruthi Saranyam, will be screened on January 13.