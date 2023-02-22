Union Minister to launch new initiatives at NITC

February 22, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

As part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate a slew of projects at the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC) on Friday.

The Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages (CIRFL) of the NITC is organising the Minister’s visit. The NITC will ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kozhikode-based Mahatma Gandhi College of Mass Communication (MAGCOM) for academic cooperation. MAGCON, an upcoming centre for media studies, production, and consultancy, has already signed a similar MoU with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, for academic collaboration, a press release said.

MAGCOM and NITC will explore the role of communication in engineering studies and the role of technology in media studies. Plans are afoot to launch a course in international media studies and a content writing elective course in collaboration with CIRFL.

Mr. Muraleedharan will also release a brochure of the newly established Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment (CWSE) at the NITC. The new dedicated CWSE was established as an inclusive platform to help women develop leadership, communication and entrepreneurial skills through workshops, training programmes, and mentorship opportunities.

To promote internationalisation of higher education and make India a top study destination, the NEP 2020 calls for a number of initiatives, including facilitating faculty and student exchanges, research and teaching partnerships, and the signing of pertinent, mutually beneficial MoUs with foreign nations. One among the newly established multidisciplinary centres of the NITC, the CIRFL is actively pursuing these objectives and is establishing the International Students and Scholars Office (ISSO).

During the Minister’s visit, the new office of the ISSO will be opened, and the activities and achievement of CIRFL during the past year will be showcased through the release of its first newsletter.

The NITC will also establish a skill hub for imparting National Skills Qualifications Framework Level of Training (Level 3 to 7) for empowering self and wage-employment and apprenticeship. This skill hub will focus on new-age courses: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, 3D Printing, and Drone. Customised courses of 210 hours with high employability skills and digital skills training modules are planned, which is demand-driven as per market and industry needs to ensure high employability.