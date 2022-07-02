Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Kozhikode on Monday 

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will attend various events in Kozhikode district on Monday. He will participate in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme on Kozhikode beach at 8.30 a.m.

Later, he will inaugurate the new office building of the Malayalam daily Janmabhoomi at Kesari Bhavan. After the programme, the Union Minister will meet the owners and editors of print and electronic media in Kerala at Hotel Tripenta at 12.30 p.m. The event is being organised by the Press Information Bureau, Kochi office, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, says a press release. Mr. Thakur will also visit the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre in Kozhikode and interact with the officials and sportspersons there.