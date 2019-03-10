Union govt. trying to bring back Vedic education, says Pinarayi

The Union government is trying to bring back the ‘Vedic system of education’ practised in ancient India, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged.

Opening the State conference of the All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) here on Saturday, he said the preface of the draft Bill for higher education reforms was a proof of this.

“The preface of the Bill says that the aim of education is salvation, not knowledge accumulation or improvement of our material life. This is not only a bid to communalise education, but also a rejection of our cultural values,” Mr. Vijayan pointed out.

Autonomy of varsities

The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre was trying to weaken the University Grants Commission and dilute the autonomy of universities. The introduction of choice-based credit system, where students would be free to choose from prescribed courses – core, elective, minor or soft skill ones – replacing the traditional mark system was one of its examples. It would create a situation where permanent teachers would be irrelevant.

Language studies

Languages had been exempted from the 109 subjects being offered. “Think of a situation where Vedas and puranas will be included in the syllabus and offered as online courses,” said Mr. Vijayan.

He alleged that efforts were on to inject anti-political attitudes among youngsters so that the ruling establishment would not have to answer any questions from them. “If the students did not think politically, the rulers will not face any challenge. But, such a situation is dangerous to the democracy,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Kerala situation

Admitting that Kerala’s higher education system had not changed for good in tune with the times, he said none of the State’s institutions had been listed as centres of excellence. “Our system of conducting examinations and announcing results is so faulty that many meritorious students are not able to apply for higher studies at institutions outside the State. This should change,” he said.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel defended the State government’s decision to limit the tenure of posts such as Controller of Examinations, Finance Officer, and Registrar of universities. He claimed that incompetent people were found to be hanging on to the posts for over 15 years. Mr. Jaleel said the examinations under the credit and semester system would be revamped and colleges could conduct tests for first, third and fifth semesters.