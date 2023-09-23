Union government ready to sanction BSL-4 lab for Kozhikode

September 23, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Raghavan, MP, on Friday said the Union government would seriously consider the demand of Kozhikode district to have a Biosafety Level-4 (BSL-4) lab following the discussions he initiated with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya. The ongoing construction of the BSL-3 lab would be completed quickly facilitating its gradual upgrade to the BSL-4 category, he informed. The demand for the high-end lab facility was proposed in the wake of the recurring Nipah outbreak in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.