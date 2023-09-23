HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Union government ready to sanction BSL-4 lab for Kozhikode

September 23, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, MP, on Friday said the Union government would seriously consider the demand of Kozhikode district to have a Biosafety Level-4 (BSL-4) lab following the discussions he initiated with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya. The ongoing construction of the BSL-3 lab would be completed quickly facilitating its gradual upgrade to the BSL-4 category, he informed. The demand for the high-end lab facility was proposed in the wake of the recurring Nipah outbreak in the district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.