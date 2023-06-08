ADVERTISEMENT

Union Fisheries Minister’s Sagar Parikrama Yatra in Kozhikode on June 9

June 08, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The objective of the yatra is to interact with fishermen and review the implementation of various Central schemes

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will visit Kozhikode on Friday to interact with fishermen as part Sagar Parikrama Yatra, a coastal visit programme launched by the Ministry to address problems facing fishers and allied workers across the country.

According to Fisheries department officials, the purpose of the yatra is to assess the progress of various Central schemes, and interact with fishermen and understand their problems and experiences.

The Union Minister will visit the Beypore fishing harbour and the nearby Chaliyam fish landing centre and take part in a series of interactive programmes with the fishers. He will also open a fishermen’s meet at Samudra Auditorium in the city. State Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan will chair the meeting. Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan will also attend.

Selected fishermen, fish farmers, fisheries entrepreneurs, and beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana will be felicitated on the occasion. Mr. Rupala will also launch a campaign for the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and present keys of two-wheelers and three-wheelers to selected fishermen. Kisan credit cards will also be distributed to shortlisted beneficiaries.

