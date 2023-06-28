Union Civil Aviation Ministry urges Kerala to hand over land for RESA expansion at Calicut airport

June 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has reminded the State government to hand over the required land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the expansion of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) at the Calicut International Airport, failing which it will have to go ahead with the earlier proposal to reduce the length of the tabletop runway at the airport.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “the Ministry is left with no choice but to proceed with the necessary action of curtailing the runway length for safe aircraft operation at Calicut airport from 01.08.2023 unless the land is handed over to AAI immediately.”

At present, the existing runway length is 2,700 metres. It was shortened from its earlier length of 2,850 metres to increase RESA five years ago. With the expansion of RESA by 240 metres on both sides, the runway length will further be shortened to 2,540 metres.

Mr. Scindia pointed out that the expansion of RESA would take approximately three years after the land transfer, and the measures were crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers.

He also expressed frustration over the delayed provision of RESA despite multiple requests from the Ministry since March 2022. The request for land acquisition was based on the advice of a committee co-chaired by the Secretary of Civil Aviation and retired Air Chief Marshal Homi Major, tasked with implementing the recommendations of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for the Calicut airport. The committee was constituted on September 11, 2021, and it submitted its report on February 23, 2022.

On August 7, 2020, an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft crashed at the airport. The plane, arriving from Dubai, overshot the runway and broke into pieces, resulting in the loss of 21 lives, including those of the pilot and the co-pilot.

Mr. Scindia said the State government had agreed to acquire additional land on both sides of the runway for RESA clearance in April 2022. However, the government later requested the AAI to review the requirement as some structures were within the proposed land for RESA on the runway-10 side. The AAI accommodated this request, resulting in revised land requirement of 14.5 acres (7 acres on the runway-10 side and 7.5 acres on the runway-28 side), which was communicated to the State government.

The Minister said the State government had assured that the land would be provided free of cost by December 1, 2022. Additionally, in a letter dated August 8, it expressed willingness to undertake the levelling of land on behalf of the AAI, provided the latter bore the cost of ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore. The AAI agreed to bear the cost of levelling and stabilising the land as a special dispensation.

Since then, Mr. Scindia said the State government had been requested multiple times through letters on August 12, September 1 and 20, and October 31 to confirm the transfer of land for the required RESA. It was conveyed that if there was no positive response from the State government, the Ministry would have no choice but to curtail the runway length.

In a letter dated January 1, 2023, the State government indicated that the notification for land acquisition had been issued, and the required land would be made available by the first week of July 2023. However, it was understood that the State government would not be able to provide the required land before January 2024, said Mr. Scindia.