Union Bank holds ‘ideas meet’

As part of a bottom-up consultation process being undertaken by public sector banks in the country, branch managers of Union Bank of India’s Kozhikode region held a brainstorming session here over the weekend.

Among a slew of suggestions made by the branch heads were better service delivery to customers and active promotion of digital banking in the region. Union Bank has 260 branches in Kerala, and 66 of them are in the Kozhikode region. D. Maheswarayya, regional head, urged branch managers to pay more attention to Central projects such as Mudra Yojana, PSB loan, PMJJBY, and PMSBY.

On a directive from the Centre, all public sector banks are now carrying out the consultation process with a view to obtaining feedback from grassroots-level officers on how to achieve credit growth and implement government projects effectively. The feedback will be put into use in the respective banks’ policy making.