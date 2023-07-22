ADVERTISEMENT

Underground crematorium to be opened at Ulliyeri in Kozhikode

July 22, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Kozhikode:

The Hindu Bureau

Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the first-ever underground crematorium at Palora in Ulliyeri Panchayath on Tuesday. K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, will preside over the function.

The crematorium, named Prashanthi Garden, is spread over 2.6 acres and was built at a cost of ₹4.77 crore. It consists of gardens, pathways, rest rooms, reading room, and space for the public to pay homage. Mobile mortuary and ambulance will also be available.

The natural beauty of Karakkattu Kunnu, a hillock where it is located, has been preserved as such. It is open to all panchayats in the Balussery Assembly constituency. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US