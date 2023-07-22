Underground crematorium to be opened at Ulliyeri in Kozhikode

July 22, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Kozhikode:

Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the first-ever underground crematorium at Palora in Ulliyeri Panchayath on Tuesday. K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, will preside over the function.

The crematorium, named Prashanthi Garden, is spread over 2.6 acres and was built at a cost of ₹4.77 crore. It consists of gardens, pathways, rest rooms, reading room, and space for the public to pay homage. Mobile mortuary and ambulance will also be available.

The natural beauty of Karakkattu Kunnu, a hillock where it is located, has been preserved as such. It is open to all panchayats in the Balussery Assembly constituency.

