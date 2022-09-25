Underground crematorium coming up in Ulliyeri panchayat in Kozhikode

An underground crematorium with landscaped gardens, reading rooms, and recreational spaces is coming up at Karakkattukunnu of Palora in Ulliyeri grama panchayat in Kozhikode district.

A review meeting held on Sunday decided to take steps to complete the works by October 31. The structure spread over 2.6 acres has been named ‘Prashanthi Garden Model Crematorium’.

The work on a furnace and chimney is yet to be over. The work related to landscaping, electricity and water connections too is expected to be completed in a month. Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society has been given the contract to construct the structure.

Sources said that ‘Smriti Vans’, small forests in memory of people, gardens, alleys, reading rooms, and resting areas would be earmarked. There would be a space for people to pay their homage to the departed. The authorities said the underground construction was done in such a way that the natural terrain was not disturbed and it was first-of-its kind in South India.

The gas-operated crematorium will have space to conduct funeral rites and cremation of two people simultaneously. There will also be facilities for taking bath, performing rituals, and transporting the ashes for immersion. If needed, an electric crematorium too can be operated here. The facility is around 700 metres away from the State Highway connecting Ulliyeri. Once it becomes operational, people in all the grama panchayats in Balussery Assembly constituency can make use of it. A sum of ₹3.9 crore had been allocated from the local development funds of Purushan Kadalundy, former MLA. The work got delayed due to the pandemic.