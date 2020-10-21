Underground crematorium coming up at Ulliyeri panchayat in Kozhikode

An artist’s impression of the underground crematorium being constructed at Ulliyeri in Kozhikode. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kozhikode

21 October 2020 00:28 IST

Work on ₹3.9-crore Prashanthi Garden gets under way

An underground crematorium, probably the first of its kind in the State, is coming up at Ulliyeri grama panchayat in Kozhikode district.

Work on Prashanthi Garden, claimed to be a “model crematorium”, is under way on a 2.6-acre plot near the Palora hills. The crematorium, set against a scenic view of the hills, has been designed by architect Vinod Cyriac. It is being built at a cost of ₹3.9 crore, using the local area development fund of Purushan Kadalundi, MLA.

There will be a ‘Smriti Vanam’ on the premises, a garden to commemorate noted personalities and where bodies may be kept for the public to pay their last respects. The Smriti Vanam will have reading rooms and waiting areas attached to it.

Advertising

Advertising

Once completed, the crematorium would be accessible to people from at least nine grama panchayats in the Balussery Assembly constituency, said Ulliyeri panchayat president Shaju Cherukavil.

There will be two furnaces at the gas crematorium, with the provision to add electric furnaces in the future. Facilities to carry out last rites are also being set up on the plot.