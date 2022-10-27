Uncovered drains on Ghat Road turn death traps for motorists

Heavy goods carriers frequently fall into open drains, causing long hours of traffic hold-ups

The delay in covering deep drains even after multiple rounds of road repair and widening works has made negotiating hairpin curves on the Thamarassery Ghat Road a risky affair. Vehicles falling into uncovered ditches is a daily sight on the mountain pass, interrupting traffic for long hours.

Though the uncontrolled flow of stormwater during rainy season is often highlighted as a reason for not covering drains, members of the Ghat Road Protection Committee pointed out that deep drains had the capacity to carry huge volumes of stormwater, and that they should be covered to avert accidents. Instead of concrete slabs, steel drain covers with holes could be considered in such areas, they said.

Mostly, heavy vehicles fall into uncovered drains while being driven close to the edge of the road. Accidents mostly take place when drivers of heavy goods carriers let smaller vehicles pass them. Once trapped, it takes hours to shift heavy vehicles and restore traffic.

“Apart from uncovered drains, reckless driving by some drivers is also a matter of concern. Very few drivers stick to the lane traffic discipline and cooperate with traffic regulations,” said P.K. Sukumaran, a functionary of the Ghat Road Protection Committee. He added that some heavy vehicle drivers were reluctant to give way for tailgating vehicles.

Committee members also said that only very few truck drivers used hand signals, which posed a challenge to trailing vehicles to foresee hazards on the road.

Meanwhile, police officers said that smooth traffic was possible on the road provided all drivers follow lane traffic discipline and avoid reckless overtaking.