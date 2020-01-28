Uncertainty over Amit Shah’s visit to Kerala

The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Kerala has remained uncertain even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State leadership is struggling to convince the rank and file about the recently legislated Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA]. Earlier, the party leadership has decided to hold rallies in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode in the wake of protests against the CAA and the National Population Register.

The BJP has been unable to counter the ongoing anti-CAA campaigns led by the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Besides, the lone legislator of the party, O. Rajagopal, did not stage a walk-out when the Assembly adopted a resolution asking the Centre to scrap the controversial CAA.

“The party has not taken a decision on his visit till now,” V.K. Sajeevan, BJP Kozhikode unit president, said.

Meanwhile, a senior functionary said Mr. Shah would wait till the Delhi Assembly elections which would be held on February 8.