Unauthorised lorry parking issue comes to the fore again

Kozhikode

15 February 2021 23:38 IST

Corporation to convene meeting of trade unions, local residents

The unauthorised lorry parking on South Beach once again dominated the Kozhikode Corporation council meeting as Indian Union Muslim League councillor K. Moideen Koya brought the issue to the council’s notice through a submission on Monday.

Mr. Koya cited the problems created by the parking of lorries including four deaths and injury to many in road accidents on the stretch due to the traffic congestion caused by lorries. He recalled the promise of former Mayor Thottathil Raveendran that the issue would be sorted out at the earliest, which was never fulfilled and alleged the involvement of Left trade unions in causing hurdles before the corporation.

“It is not just lorries that bring load to Valiyangadi that park at the South Beach. Lorries coming to all parts of the district are among them. We need to find an alternative parking space for lorries immediately or the situation will have serious consequences,” Mr. Koya said.

Advertising

Advertising

CPI(M) councillor C.P. Sulaiman questioned Mr. Koya’s remarks on trade unions and maintained that lorries were being parked on the South Beach for over half a century and that it was not easy to shift the parking space.

However, Mayor Beena Philip agreed to the grievance put forth by Mr. Koya on behalf of the residents of the region.

“Even if lorries are being parked there for a hundred years, it is high time we found a solution to this problem. We are a growing city. We need to modify certain aspects with time,” she said and agreed to convene a meeting of trade unions and local people to derive a solution to the issue.

The Kozhikode Corporation had made several efforts to move the lorry parking out of South Beach over the past few years, but in vain. Once the regular inspections were relaxed, lorries always came back to the South Beach despite providing them alternative parking facilities.

Other issues

Congress councillor Alphonsa Mathew brought to the corporation’s attention an alleged encroachment of corporation property at East Nadakavu. The Mayor said that the issue would be looked into at the earliest. Councillor Premalatha sought the corporation’s intervention in clearing the algae from the Kolathara wetlands, which was a hindrance to a proposed tourism project in the area. Councillor V.P. Manoj demanded a proper bus shelter at Puthiyappa for buses heading to Beypore and Marad.

Earlier, the Mayor rejected permission for an adjournment motion proposed by Congress councillor K.C. Shobhita on the State government move to give permanent jobs to several contract employees in various departments.