Unauthorised lorry parking in Kozhikode worries civic body

Kozhikode

21 November 2021 23:48 IST

Residents concerned over illegal activities in the vicinity

Unauthorised parking of inter-State lorries under the Thondayad flyover on the NH Bypass Road is giving headache to the Kozhikode Corporation, with local residents complaining about it.

Mayor Beena Philip, who is also the local councillor, said residents were concerned over illegal activities in the vicinity. “There have been complaints of drug and human trafficking,” the Mayor said.

The civic body is also concerned about hygiene in the locality. “The Corporation staff cleaned up the place several times. But the problem will persist as long as lorries are parked there,” she added.

However, the lack of proper parking space for lorries coming to the city too is a matter of concern. It took a lot of protests to shift lorry parking from South Beach where similar issues were the order of the day. Incidentally, the Corporation has not been able to provide an alternative space for parking. As a result, the vehicles are parked in the available spaces like Thondayad and Beach Road.

“We are trying to get possession of the space under the flyover from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). We plan to convert it into a car parking area under the Corporation,” Ms. Philip said.

At the same time, the Corporation acknowledged the need for proper parking spaces for lorries. “The plan is to set up lorry parking areas complete with dormitories, cafeteria, ATM, and toilets so that lorry crew could take a break peacefully. We have identified a space belonging to the port, which could be converted into such a facility. More such spaces are needed in different parts of the city, separately for lorries taking Wayanad Road and Kannur Road,” she added.

The Mayor said talks were on with the NHAI.