‘Unarvu’ to provide coffee for late night drivers

Regional Transport Officer M.P. Subhash Babu opens the Unarvu project by handing a cup of dry ginger coffee to a driver at Thondayad on Wednesday.

KOZHIKODE

05 March 2020 00:43 IST

Initiative to prevent rising road accidents in the wee hours

With the cooperation of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), the Kera Cabs online taxi service providers and the Karuna Taxi Drivers’ Organisation (KTDO) on Wednesday launched their ‘Unarvu-2020’ scheme to distribute free dry ginger coffee to drivers on the Kozhikode-Thondayad National Highway.

Regional Transport Officer M.P. Subhash Babu opened the project, which was initiated as part of the taxi cab operators’ initiative to mitigate increasing road accidents in the late night hours. The Thondayad bypass was selected for the project considering the highest number of late night accidents on the route.

The project coordinators said similar schemes initiated by the police, youth clubs and other organisations in some of the vulnerable road stretches in Kerala had already evoked a positive response. The drivers too were found appreciating it, they said.

“Members of both Kera Cab and KTDO will be present near the Thondayad junction from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to serve coffee to the drivers. It will be continuing on an experimental basis for 30 days,” said Jennis John, director, Kera Cabs.

Mr. Jennis said the MVD officials would offer their support at the possible hours to stop the vehicles and request the drivers to cooperate with the voluntary initiative. Apart from this, the participation of politicians, film personalities, socio-cultural activists and artistes would be ensured to make the drive a success, he said.