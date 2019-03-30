Kozhikode

Unaccounted money worth ₹36 lakh seized

more-in

The Static Surveillance Squad has so far seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹36 lakh as part of its election vigil. On Friday alone, the squad seized ₹1.85 lakh from various locations. The amount, which was handed over to the district-level appeal committee, will be released only on production of credible documents to prove its source.

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 7:14:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/unaccounted-money-worth-36-lakh-seized/article26682425.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story