The Static Surveillance Squad has so far seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹36 lakh as part of its election vigil. On Friday alone, the squad seized ₹1.85 lakh from various locations. The amount, which was handed over to the district-level appeal committee, will be released only on production of credible documents to prove its source.
Unaccounted money worth ₹36 lakh seized
Staff Reporter
March 30, 2019 02:11 IST
Staff Reporter
March 30, 2019 02:11 IST
more-in
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 7:14:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/unaccounted-money-worth-36-lakh-seized/article26682425.ece
© The Hindu
Next Story