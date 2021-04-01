Unaccounted money of ₹21 lakh seized, three held

Kozhikode

01 April 2021 22:09 IST

The city police on Thursday seized unaccounted money of ₹21.2 lakh and arrested three youths hailing from Kunnamangalam.

A.V. Favas, 23; V.V. Shadil, 20; and K.V. Mohammed Aslam were nabbed during a vehicle checking near Thondayad. Officials with the Crime Squad said they had already gathered the details of those who had given the money for local distribution. The arrested youths were just carriers who worked for the commission amount, they said.

