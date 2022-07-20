Umbayee Award for Shahabaz Aman

Kozhikode

Singer Shahabaz Aman has been chosen for this year’s Umbayee Award instituted by the Umbayee Music Academy. The award carrying a purse of ₹50,000, a memento, and a citation will be presented to him at the Tagore Centenary Hall, Kozhikode, on August 1. The event will be held during the ‘Tarang’ Hindustani music festival between August 1 and 3, a release said.


