ULTS to update Kozhikode Corporation’s Suvega software

Changes in Municipal Building Rules to be fully incorporated

The Kozhikode Corporation has roped in Uralungal Technology Solutions (ULTS) for the updation of its Suvega software with an aim to complete the process by May 25 and resume the operations using the software.

Suvega is a software developed by E-governance Foundation specially for the Kozhikode Corporation to process building permit applications. It is funded by the Malabar Chamber of Commerce. The software was very helpful, especially during the pandemic times, when the Corporation was able to issue a record 4,500 permits, much higher than any other local body in the State during that period.

Suvega also got a State award for the best e-governance software. It was developed as part of an agreement with the E-governance Foundation in 2017. It started functioning partially on May 19, 2018. All the occupancy categories in Kerala Municipal Building Rules (KMBR) were incorporated into the software later, which started full-fledged service in January 2019.

However, with the changes in KMBR in November 2019, the service of the software had to be suspended temporarily. After partial update in accordance with the changes in KMBR, it resumed operations later, but there are issues linked to name changes in permit, permit renewal and change of licensed engineer. So, these operations are now carried out manually. The changes in KMBR in 2019 have not been fully incorporated into the software as well.

The proposal to choose ULTS for the updation process was not taken well by the Opposition in the recent Corporation council meeting. Congress councillor K.C. Shobhita questioned the choice of a private company when the Corporation was free to choose any company, as it had no standing agreement with the E-governance Foundation. The councillor suggested that the Corporation call for an open bid for the project.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed said that ULTS was a partner of the E-governance Foundation and had better access to the source code of the software. In fact, the E-governance Foundation had recommended the company, he added.

The decision was taken with the opposition declaring its disapproval.