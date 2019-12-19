ULCCS launches Centre of Excellence for English

The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) on Thursday launched a Centre of Excellence for English in association with Cambridge English.

Inaugurating the centre at UL Cyber Park, Dr. M.K. Muneer, MLA, explained how lack of command of English stood in the way of students opting for higher studies.

A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, who presided over the event, invited the Cambridge team to offer its services at a couple of government schools in Kozhikode. Endorsing the view, Dr. Muneer said there was no politics involved when it came to improving schools, and that he would work along with Mr. Pradeepkumar to ensure that the institutions received the services of the Cambridge team.

ULCCS chairman Rameshan Paleri launched the promo video. T.K. Arunachalam, regional director (South Asia), Cambridge Assessment English, launched the first application, while ULCCS Group CEO Raveendran Kasthuri launched the website.

UL Education director Dr. T.P. Sethumadhavan said the programme was essential in the current scenario.

As part of imparting skill development, ULCCS had launched the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) in association with the Kerala Academy for Skills, Government of Kerala, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU GKY), and MAPLE school project through CSR funding from BPCL.

Cambridge English programme will enable educated youth to augment their employability. Employees and professionals too can join the programme to upgrade their skills. Along with the Karaparamba centre in Kozhikode, satellite centres will come up at MiZone in Kannur, UL Cyberpark, IIIC, and Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.