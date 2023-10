October 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The year-long centenary celebrations of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society will begin on February 13, 2024. A meeting of the organising committee will be held at GVHS, Madappally, on October 15 to plan the events. Cooperation with internationally acclaimed cooperative societies will be one of the new initiatives under consideration to mark the centenary celebrations, a press release said.