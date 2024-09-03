ADVERTISEMENT

‘UG students in Calicut varsity yet to get AEC textbooks, model question papers’

Updated - September 03, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the four-year undergraduate programme in the University of Calicut are reportedly yet to get the textbooks of the Ability Enhancement Course (AEC), the general foundation course in English language, even two months after the launch of the programme.

According to Abida Farooqui, Senate member, University of Calicut, while some lessons in the syllabus of the course are available on the Internet, some others are not.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, she pointed out that teachers and students were finding it difficult as the syllabus did not contain reference books, and model question papers were not available.

As the first semester exams are scheduled for November, the Board of Studies should urgently take steps to provide model question papers as well as the prescribed lessons to students and teachers, she said.

