UDF’s high-voltage campaign spoils LDF’s strategy in Koduvally

Left’s attempts to cash in on dissidence in Muslim League fail

The Left Democratic Front’s strategy to retain the Koduvally Assembly constituency by fielding sitting MLA and IUML dissident, Karat Razak, faced a setback with the victory of M.K. Muneer with a majority of 6,344 votes on Sunday. Mr. Muneer secured 72,336 out of the 1,51,154 votes polled in the constituency. Mr. Razak got 65,992 votes.

The confidence factor of the UDF during its high-voltage campaign in Koduvally was the lead it gained in the recent local body elections. The Koduvally municipality and the other six grama panchayats had stood by the UDF, which was then claimed to be a clear indicator of their victory.

The UDF campaigners had also claimed that the recent controversies associated with the LDF over the gold smuggling case and its alleged links with the candidate could change things in its favour. “The voters know everything and they will make the right decision,” was their response.

For the LDF, the initial disagreement within the IUML over Mr. Muneer’s candidature in Koduvally was the thread to pep up their local campaigns. They had claimed that the increasing number of dissidents within the League could help them in a bigger way to shine in the 2021 elections.

The LDF campaigners had also ruled out the possibility of their rival’s triumph based on the local body election trends. According to them, a constituency where the UDF enjoyed continuous victory from 1957 to 2001 no longer had such a resistance towards Left ideologies.

It was in 2006 that the electorate gave its first shock to the UDF. LDF independent P.T.A. Rahim’s victory with a majority of over 7,500 votes had stunned the UDF. Though the UDF’s V.M. Ummer captured the constituency in 2011 with a margin of 16,552 votes, the electorate witnessed a ‘U’ turn again in the 2016 elections. LDF independent Karat Razak captured the constituency with a thin margin of 573 votes against UDF candidate M.A. Razak.

Amidst the latest battle of the two major fronts, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, T. Balasoman, secured 9,498 votes. In the last Assembly elections, the total number of votes secured by the BJP candidate was 11,537. Though victory was a Himalayan task for them, the BJP campaigners said they could put up a strong fight for the ideologies they stood for.