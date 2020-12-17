UDF wrests power in 3 more municipalities

Kozhikode

17 December 2020 08:50 IST

LDF retains Vadakara, Koyilandy; it is a ‘tie’ in Mukkom

The United Democratic Front (UDF) made gains in Kozhikode district when results of the elections to the seven municipal councils were declared on Wednesday.

While the UDF retained its hold over Koduvally, it also wrested Payyoli, Ramanattukara, and Feroke from the Left Democratic Front (LDF). But the UDF could not capture power in Mukkom, where its ‘tactical tie-up’ with the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Welfare Party of India (WPI) had snowballed into a controversy. The LDF, which was in power in all municipalities except Koduvally last time, preserved its hold on Vadakara and Koyilandy.

In Koduvally, which came into limelight with the candidature of Karat Faisal, an alleged kingpin in gold smuggling, the UDF won 21 seats, LDF five seats and others and Independents won 10 seats in the 36-member council. The ‘others’ and Independents include Mr. Faisal, who won from Chundappuram division, A.P. Abdul Majeed, Indian Union Muslim League leader and vice-chairperson of the outgoing council, who defied party diktat to contest the polls, and candidates belonging to the Left-aligned National Secular Conference. In the 2015 polls, the UDF and its Independents had 19 seats, LDF 16, and another Independent too had won.

No majority

No front seems to have a clear majority in Mukkom, where the LDF and the Independents it supported won 15 seats, while the UDF-WPI alliance too has won an equal number of seats in the 33-member council. One seat has gone to an IUML rebel candidate. Two seats have gone to the kitty of the National Democratic Alliance. Three WPI candidates supported by the UDF and two UDF candidates supported by the WPI have won. In the 2015 polls, the LDF had 18 seats, Lok Tantrik Janata Dal one, UDF 10 and WPI and Independents had won other seats.

The UDF won 21 seats in Payyoli Municipality while the LDF was reduced to 14 seats, and the NDA won one seat. In Ramanattukara Municipality, the UDF won 17 seats and the LDF 12, and others two. In 2015, the LDF had 16 seats, UDF 13 and others two seats here.

Meanwhile, the LDF continued its winning streak in Vadakara Municipality by emerging victorious in 27 seats, while the UDF won 16 seats and the NDA got three seats. The LDF won 25 seats in Koyilandy, while the UDF got 16 seats and the NDA got three seats.