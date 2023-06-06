UDF will take up Harshina’s case, says Siddique

June 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

T. Siddique, Congress MLA, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president, has said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will raise the alleged medical negligence faced by K.K. Harshina, a native of Adivaram in Kozhikode district, in the Legislative Assembly.

He was opening a march to the office of the principal of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on Tuesday.

Ms. Harshina has been staging an indefinite fast outside the medical college hospital since May 22 seeking compensation for the health problems she suffered after a surgical instrument was allegedly left behind in her abdomen during a C-Section surgery there in 2017. The instrument was removed through another surgery in 2022.

The hospital authorities, however, have refuted her claim saying the lapse must have happened elsewhere. Inquiries conducted by the Health department also failed to determine how it had happened. She had two deliveries at the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital earlier.

Meanwhile, though the government announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh to her, Ms. Harshina declined it. She is demanding that the government pay her ₹50 lakh as damages and take action against the health staff responsible for her plight.

Ms. Harshina had been admitted to the medical college hospital at least twice in the course of her fast after her health condition worsened. This is the second time she is staging an agitation. She had called off her first phase of the strike in March after Health Minister Veena George visited her and promised to look into her demands.

Mr. Siddique, said that the government owed more than ₹50 lakh to Ms. Harshina because the alleged medical negligence could have even led to her death. “The government, instead of helping her, tried to save those responsible for her condition. If the government does not consider her demands, the UDF will raise the issue in the Assembly,” he said.

Joseph M. Puthussery, Kerala Congress leader, was present.

The agitation is led by various political parties and their affiliated groups, including the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, and the Welfare Party of India, apart from local residents.

