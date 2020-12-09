UDF will initiate probe into corrupt deals: Muneer

Kozhikode

MLA releases “charge sheet of corruption” by outgoing LDF-led Corpn. Council

An investigation based on the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) regarding the discrepancies in various projects of the Kozhikode Corporation will be one of the first tasks to be undertaken if the United Democratic Front (UDF) comes to power in the civic body, M.K. Muneer, MLA, has said. Releasing the “charge sheet of corruption” by the outgoing Left Democratic Front-led Corporation Council here on Monday, he said the report was submitted to the Corporation in September, but was kept a secret by the officials.

The UDF has alleged large-scale corruption in connection with several projects of the Corporation, including the Centrally-sponsored Amrut project, the septage project and the waste-to-energy plant at Njeliyanparamba.

“Ram Biologicals, a firm with no experience in the field, was entrusted with a detailed project report (DPR) for the sewage treatment plant project. The PWD manual was violated and pre-qualification tender was neglected to hire this firm,” said Mr. Muneer, citing the CAG report.

The controversy associated with Mahila Mall and the lack of a monitoring system for the drinking water project under Amrut, which has been handed over to the Kerala Water Authority, were also highlighted.

No DPR has been prepared for the sewerage project yet. The septage project and the urban transport project too have been abandoned midway, said Mr. Muneer.

KPCC vice president T. Siddique, general secretary P.M. Niyas, IUML State vice president M.C. Mayin Haji and other leaders were present.